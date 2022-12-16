Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $76.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.17. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

