Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Daré Bioscience Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:DARE opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $76.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.17. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.14.
Daré Bioscience Company Profile
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.
