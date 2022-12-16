DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.23

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.23 and traded as low as $4.09. DarioHealth shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 162,451 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on DarioHealth from $9.15 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

