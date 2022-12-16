DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.23

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.23 and traded as low as $4.09. DarioHealth shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 162,451 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on DarioHealth from $9.15 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22.
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.
