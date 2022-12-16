Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady Sells 7,500 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,208. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,495 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,318,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,005.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 564,557 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,213,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after purchasing an additional 424,554 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Featured Articles
