Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady Sells 7,500 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,208. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,495 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,318,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,005.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 564,557 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,213,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after purchasing an additional 424,554 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

