DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $17.60 Million Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $17,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $182.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.97. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $213.50.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $5.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $22.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.36, for a total transaction of $273,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

