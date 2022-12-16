DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,396 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Insider Activity

Aflac Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average is $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

