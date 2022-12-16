DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.89% of Verra Mobility worth $20,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Verra Mobility

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

