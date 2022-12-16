DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $127,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $271.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.68 and its 200-day moving average is $256.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

