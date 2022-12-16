DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,888 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.96% of ESAB worth $19,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,848,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ESAB alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 500,000 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $93,435.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of ESAB opened at $46.94 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83.

ESAB Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.