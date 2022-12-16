DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 687,915 shares.The stock last traded at $37.82 and had previously closed at $38.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

DCP Midstream Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.50.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

