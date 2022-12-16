Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $8.04 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,273 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 4.9% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of SPLV stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.46.
