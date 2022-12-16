Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 46.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $183.72 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.33 and its 200-day moving average is $152.31. The company has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

