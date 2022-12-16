Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,493 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $78.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.