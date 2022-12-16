DeepBrain Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $629,834.37 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 24.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $629,834.37 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

