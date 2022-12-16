Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $229,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 42,742.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 383,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $428.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.82 and a 200-day moving average of $363.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

