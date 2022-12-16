DeFiChain (DFI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.22 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $236.84 million and $2.22 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002741 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $890.91 or 0.05277470 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00493159 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,932.68 or 0.29219667 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain’s genesis date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.