Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $24,454,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $18,696,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Delek US by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after buying an additional 544,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,273,000 after buying an additional 446,408 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. 5,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.61%. Research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delek US to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Delek US from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

