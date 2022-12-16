Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.21 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.07-$3.12 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.56.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $1,638,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.