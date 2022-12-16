Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.14. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 3,460,278 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 103.22%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 158.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 77.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

