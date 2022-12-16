Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.14. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 3,460,278 shares traded.
Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 103.22%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denison Mines (DNN)
