Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €118.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($124.21) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($110.53) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €111.00 ($116.84) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($130.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($122.11) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €114.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Vinci Stock Performance

DG opened at €93.93 ($98.87) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($73.20) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($93.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €92.80 and a 200-day moving average of €90.74.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

