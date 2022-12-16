Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($68.95) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Gerresheimer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GXI opened at €62.80 ($66.11) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €46.66 ($49.12) and a 12-month high of €87.25 ($91.84). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

