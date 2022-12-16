Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
DBOEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($208.11) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($184.21) to €170.00 ($178.95) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($210.53) to €210.00 ($221.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($208.42) to €202.00 ($212.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.86.
Deutsche Börse Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.67 on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
