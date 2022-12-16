Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($208.11) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($184.21) to €170.00 ($178.95) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($210.53) to €210.00 ($221.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($208.42) to €202.00 ($212.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.86.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.67 on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.