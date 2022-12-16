dForce USD Price Up 0.2% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $203.93 million and $4,867.28 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005744 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00216738 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,409.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

