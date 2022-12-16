dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $203.56 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $203.56 million and approximately $4,852.77 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005886 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00210854 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,714.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

