DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.03 and last traded at $35.03. Approximately 264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 501,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $46.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09.

Insider Transactions at DICE Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,640,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $59,860,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,985,251.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. FMR LLC raised its position in DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,206 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in DICE Therapeutics by 710.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 923,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 809,864 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $15,514,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in DICE Therapeutics by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 649,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 399,104 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DICE Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,414,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 270,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.