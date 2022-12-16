Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Short Interest Update

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,700 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the November 15th total of 951,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Digital China Price Performance
Shares of Digital China stock remained flat at $0.45 during trading on Thursday. Digital China has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Digital China Company Profile
