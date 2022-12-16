Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 165,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Digital Media Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Digital Media Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,735. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. Digital Media Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Media Solutions

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 108.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 73.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Media Solutions

(Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.