Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC lessened its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,804 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,926,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,672,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55.

