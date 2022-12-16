Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stock Holdings Increased by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.1% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,152,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFSD opened at $46.35 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $50.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47.

