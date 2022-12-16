Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Geometric Wealth Advisors’ Largest Position

Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,824,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040,985 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 51.6% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $107,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

