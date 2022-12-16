Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Increased by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,144 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 21.7% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $39,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after buying an additional 3,102,524 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $348,189,000. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,437,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,967,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,052,000 after buying an additional 1,438,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $24.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

