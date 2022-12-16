Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $32.91

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.91, but opened at $31.67. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 63,089 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.