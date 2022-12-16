Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.24. Approximately 655,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 22,744,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $405,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

