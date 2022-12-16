Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.96

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.96 and traded as high as C$3.06. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$3.02, with a volume of 119,308 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. CIBC upgraded Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Diversified Royalty Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$419.35 million and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.82.

Diversified Royalty Increases Dividend

About Diversified Royalty

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is a boost from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.55%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

