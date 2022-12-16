DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 153,113 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,113 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $24,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

Shares of DAR opened at $61.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

