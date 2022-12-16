DNB Asset Management AS Has $21.25 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,778 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of Aflac worth $21,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Aflac Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.