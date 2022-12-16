DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 32.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.2% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 85,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

