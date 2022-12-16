DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 36,659 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,659 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.3 %

MDLZ opened at $66.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.