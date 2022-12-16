DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.