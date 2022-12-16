DNB Asset Management AS Sells 11,431 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,431 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:D opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

