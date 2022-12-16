DNB Asset Management AS Sells 20,464 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,464 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $218.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.78. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.31.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

