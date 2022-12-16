DNB Asset Management AS Sells 584 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Target were worth $18,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after buying an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $147.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.53 and its 200-day moving average is $158.00. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

