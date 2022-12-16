Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $246.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.29.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

