Dominion Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 11,425 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 212% compared to the average daily volume of 3,664 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $58.84 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

