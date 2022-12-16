Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $241,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.