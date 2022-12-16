dYdX (DYDX) Price Tops $1.58 on Major Exchanges

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00009282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $88.02 million and $61.74 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dYdX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $892.03 or 0.05259524 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00493786 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.08 or 0.29257050 BTC.

About dYdX

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.