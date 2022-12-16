Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th.

Eagle Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,102. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $63.84.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 15.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

