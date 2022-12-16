East Imperial (LON:EISB) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.17 ($0.04). Approximately 132,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,337,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

East Imperial Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.87. The stock has a market cap of £9.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03.

About East Imperial

East Imperial PLC manufactures and distributes beverages in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Europe. The company offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, seedlip, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products.

