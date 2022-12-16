Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.3% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 58.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $97.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.27.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

