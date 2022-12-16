Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in November

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eat & Beyond Global Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of Eat & Beyond Global stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,553. Eat & Beyond Global has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

About Eat & Beyond Global

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

