Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Ebang International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBON traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 64,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,675. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. Ebang International has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ebang International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ebang International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ebang International by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 143,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebang International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ebang International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.